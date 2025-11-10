Ex-Istanbul mayor faces up to 2,000 years in prison

Turkish prosecutors have completed an indictment against former Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and submitted it to the court, seeking up to more than 2,000 years in prison for the ex-mayor.

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek said said that after a roughly eight-month investigation, prosecutors finalized the 3,900-page indictment.

According to him, 402 suspects are named in the file, including 105 currently under arrest.

The indictment identifies İmamoğlu as the “founder and leader of the criminal organization.” Prosecutors are seeking sentences ranging from 828 years and 2 months to 2,352 years for İmamoğlu, Gürlek said.

Some 142 counts of alleged wrongdoing filed against İmamoğlu.

The suspects face charges including forming and leading a criminal organization, accepting and giving bribes and money laundering.

According to the indictment, the alleged public loss amounts to 160 billion Turkish Liras and $24 million, as well as 95 immovable assets.