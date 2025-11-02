FMs from seven countries discussing Gaza ceasefire in Istanbul

Foreign ministers from seven countries are meeting in Istanbul on Monday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire.

The FMs of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia joined the meeting to discuss the ceasefire and humanitarian situation in Gaza, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

The gathering is being held at a hotel in Istanbul.

The ministers will discuss the next stage of Trump's ceasefire deal and the formation of the planned "international stabilisation force", Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Fidan is expected to underline that Israel is seeking pretexts to end the ceasefire and resume its attacks, and emphasize the need for the international community to take a firm stance against such provocations.

The diplomat is also expected to stress the importance of coordinated action among Muslim countries to ensure the ceasefire leads to lasting peace.

He is likely to note that humanitarian aid reaching Gaza remains insufficient, that Israel is failing to meet its obligations, and that uninterrupted delivery of sufficient aid is a humanitarian and legal necessity that requires increased pressure on Israel.

Fidan is also expected to emphasize the need to swiftly implement arrangements that would ensure Gaza’s security and administration by Palestinians.

Palestinian-U.S. mediator Bishara Bahbah said that Hamas has shown “openness and willingness to relinquish its heavy weapons", Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Bahbah, who helped broker the release of an American-Israeli captive earlier this year, said Hamas has pledged “not to develop or smuggle new weapons into Gaza.” Israel, however, insists that disarmament must also include destroying Gaza’s tunnel network.