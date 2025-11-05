First batch of Russian grain delivered to Armenia

The first batch of wheat from Russia arrived in Armenia, passing through the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said.

Russian Railways organized the delivery of more than 1,000 tons of wheat: 15 grain railcars passed through Azerbaijan and have crossed the Georgian-Armenian border.

The minister noted that Russian wheat is usually delivered via Verkhniy Lars, but there are difficulties with transportation in this direction.

"This time, the cargo reached Azerbaijan by rail, passing through Russia, and since there is currently no direct rail connection between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the train went to Georgia, and from there to Armenia," Gevorg Papoyan said.

According to him, within a few days, a batch of Kazakh wheat will also arrive in Armenia via Azerbaijan.

The Russian Transport Ministry said that by the end of January 2026, Russia plans to send another 132 railcars with wheat to Armenia, added.