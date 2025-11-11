Former Georgian prime minister may be sentenced to 13 years in prison

Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The former Georgian Prime Minister is under investigation over two criminal cases. He faces up to 13 years in prison.

Former Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia could be sentenced to 13 years in prison, local media report.

Two criminal cases have been initiated against the former head of the Georgiana government.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, while serving as the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gakharia abused his official powers. He is accused of police actions during a protest that took place on the night of June 20-21, 2019.