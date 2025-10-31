Gaza's death toll since ceasefire announced

The Gaza Health Ministry has reported 226 fatalities and 594 injuries since the October 11 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect.

According to the ministry, nine injured people have been admitted to medical facilities in the Palestinian enclave over the past two days. The total death toll since October 2023, when tensions between Israel and Hamas escalated, has reached nearly 69,000.

The current ceasefire, reinstated on October 29, followed Israeli operations against Hamas targets in Gaza.