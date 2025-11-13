Georgia increases apple exports to Russia by 466%

In 2025, Georgia achieved a record in apple exports, with an impressive increase of 466%.

From January through September 2025, Georgia exported 11,700 tons of apples valued at $7.4 million - a 466% increase compared to the same period last year.

Russia remained the dominant export destination, purchasing nearly 96% of Georgia's apples. Other importers included Belarus, Türkiye, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.

Overall Georgian exports grew by 7% since the beginning of 2025, reaching $5.8 billion according to the National Statistics Office (Sakstat).