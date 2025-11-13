Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia increases apple exports to Russia by 466%

Georgia increases apple exports to Russia by 466%
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In 2025, Georgia achieved a record in apple exports, with an impressive increase of 466%.

From January through September 2025, Georgia exported 11,700 tons of apples valued at $7.4 million - a 466% increase compared to the same period last year.

Russia remained the dominant export destination, purchasing nearly 96% of Georgia's apples. Other importers included Belarus, Türkiye, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.

 

Overall Georgian exports grew by 7% since the beginning of 2025, reaching $5.8 billion according to the National Statistics Office (Sakstat).

310 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.