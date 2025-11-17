Georgian and US officials discuss "Trump Route" project

Levan Zhorzholiani, Head of Georgian Government Administration, met with US State Department delegation leader Jonathan Askonas to examine regional developments and the "Trump route" project.

Zhorzholiani confirmed Tbilisi's willingness to reestablish strategic partnership relations with Washington, while both parties acknowledged the "Trump Route's" potential economic benefits and enhanced cargo security implications.

The meeting follows US Deputy Secretary of State Alison Hooker's arrival in Yerevan for scheduled meetings regarding the transportation corridor's implementation with Armenian authorities.