Georgian oysters return to Russia after year-long absence

Russia imported $44,000 worth of shellfish from Georgia. Fish also became a new import category.

After a year-long hiatus, Russian companies returned to purchasing oysters from Tbilisi.

The value of shellfish imports in October amounted to almost $44,000, exceeding previous shipments. The last year’s October shipment was valued at over $29,000.

Unlike oysters, which constituted a cyclical seasonal import, fish imports from Georgia represented an entirely new area of ​​trade cooperation between the two countries. Purchases totaled to nearly $131,000.

