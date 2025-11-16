Georgians living abroad may be barred from voting overseas

The Georgian parliament has started working on a new election code that would prevent Georgian citizens residing abroad from voting in elections overseas, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

According to him, Georgian citizens living abroad would be able to participate in elections only by returning home and voting at their registered address.

"Georgian citizens living abroad who may come under political influence in a foreign environment and jurisdiction where the state is unable to prevent interference," Papuashvili said.

The parliament speaker noted that similar regulations exist in Armenia, Ireland, Israel and Malta.