IAEA: nuclear weapons tests weaken international security

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to test nuclear weapons weakens the system of international security and peace, and demonstrates growing tensions, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told the LCI TV channel.

"I think this weakens the peace system, possibly also the non-proliferation system. This is a manifestation of the existing deep crisis," Grossi said.

According to him, testing in response to others’ tests are a "muscle game" and a desire to demonstrate capabilities.

The IAEA chief called for protecting the nuclear nonproliferation regime and "returning the UN to its role in maintaining peace and international security."

Earlier, the Vandenberg Space Force Base said it planned a test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) without a warhead on November 5.

Last week, US President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to immediately begin testing nuclear weapons, because other countries are allegedly continuing to test their arsenals.