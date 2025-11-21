Ice rink opens despite summer weather in Stavropol

Stavropol's traditional ice rink was opened on schedule in the city center, despite almost summer-like weather.

Residents and visitors of Stavropol can now enjoy skating in the heart of the regional capital, despite temperatures above +20 °C. Ice rink "In the Heart of the City" was opened on the central square.

As Mayor Ivan Ulyanchenko explained, the rink is a popular winter recreation spot. Therefore, although this year the weather is unusually warm for November, it was decided to open the rink as scheduled, without delays.