Vestnik Kavkaza

Ice rink opens despite summer weather in Stavropol

Ice rink opens despite summer weather in Stavropol

Stavropol's traditional ice rink was opened on schedule in the city center, despite almost summer-like weather.

Residents and visitors of Stavropol can now enjoy skating in the heart of the regional capital, despite temperatures above +20 °C. Ice rink "In the Heart of the City" was opened on the central square.

As Mayor Ivan Ulyanchenko explained, the rink is a popular winter recreation spot. Therefore, although this year the weather is unusually warm for November, it was decided to open the rink as scheduled, without delays.

175 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.