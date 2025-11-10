Iran fully prepared to counter any threat to its borders

Iran's Central Staff Commander Ali Abdollahi has confirmed Iran's capability to neutralize border threats whenever necessary.

According to Abdollahi, the Islamic Republic's armed forces are at the highest level of readiness.

Abdollahi inspected IRGC Naval Forces preparedness during his visit to the Naz Islands, acknowledging substantial infrastructure development in island and coastal regions.

The official noted that enhanced IRGC Naval capabilities through modernized equipment have strengthened operational effectiveness and balanced combat response capacity.

The commander confirmed comprehensive security establishment across Iran's islands and coastline, with specialized units demonstrating elevated readiness to protect maritime and land borders, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf.