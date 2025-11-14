Iran plans to desalinate water from Persian Gulf

Iran is considering supplying Tehran with desalinated water from the Persian Gulf. Three large desalination plants are planned for construction in the south of the country.

Iran continues to seek solutions to its water supply problem, which is caused by a catastrophic drought. Desalinating water from the Persian Gulf is being considered as a possible option, but Iranian authorities consider this a last resort, Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi says.

The minister noted that desalinated water could be used to supply Tehran, but such a project would require significant budget expenditures due to the long distance between the Persian Gulf shores and the capital.