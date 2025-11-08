Israel objects to Turkey’s participation in Gaza stabilization

Israel doesn’t want Turkish military to participate in the future international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip, Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said.

"There will be no Turkish boots on the ground int eh present, in the past, in the future, specifically in the international stabilization force [in the Palestinian enclave]," Shosh Bedrosian said.

Turkey is one of the most active participants in the normalization efforts in the Palestinian enclave. However, Tel Aviv objects to any Turkish military presence in Gaza, citing Ankara's "policy of hostility towards Israel," as previously stated by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

On September 29, the White House released U.S. President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. The 20-point document includes, among other measures, the establishment of temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces there. On October 9, Israeli and Hamas agreed on the implementation of the first stage of Trump’s peace plan and the ceasefire agreement came into force on October 10.