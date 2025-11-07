Leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan hold trilateral meeting in Baku

Today, a trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif took place in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Today, November 8, on the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-Day Patriotic War, a trilateral meeting was held in Baku between the leaders of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the heads of state noted the closeness of the peoples of the three countries and their cooperation in political, economic, military, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas, which will continue to develop.