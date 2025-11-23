Makhachev ready to fight Ian Machado Garry

Double UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev said he is ready to fight top contender in the UFC's welterweight division Ian Machado Garry.

Earlier, Garry issued a fresh UFC challenge to Makhachev.

"I’m tell you now, I’m the best in the world, and you have a duty to defend that belt against the best welterweight on the planet, and you’re looking at him," Ian Machado Garry said.

Ian Machado Garry defeated Belal Muhammad in the co-main event before making a point to address Makhachev, who has now shared his response.

When asked about a matchup with Machado Garry, Makhachev praised the 28-year-old and outlined a scenario where he could receive the next title shot.

He believes a decision will be made regarding his next fight in the coming weeks.