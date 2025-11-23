Vestnik Kavkaza

Makhachev ready to fight Ian Machado Garry

© Photo: Islam Makhachev's social media

Double UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev said he is ready to fight top contender in the UFC's welterweight division Ian Machado Garry.

Earlier, Garry issued a fresh UFC challenge to Makhachev.

"I’m tell you now, I’m the best in the world, and you have a duty to defend that belt against the best welterweight on the planet, and you’re looking at him," Ian Machado Garry said.

Ian Machado Garry defeated Belal Muhammad in the co-main event before making a point to address Makhachev, who has now shared his response.

When asked about a matchup with Machado Garry, Makhachev praised the 28-year-old and outlined a scenario where he could receive the next title shot.

He believes a decision will be made regarding his next fight in the coming weeks.

“It would be interesting. He’s also a good fighter and on a good winning streak and young. I think it will turn out interesting. We’ll see. He didn’t surprise me yesterday. If he surprised the UFC, then he will probably be next," Makhachev said.

