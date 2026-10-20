Netanyahu planned new attack on Iran, Trump opposed it - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to carry out strikes against Iran earlier this month, but U.S. President Donald Trump opposed reigniting the fighting before the U.S. midterms, the Financial Times reports.

According to the sources, the IDF was ready to carry out strikes on the weekend of October 10 to target Iranian nuclear facilities and regime sites, as well as civilian infrastructure including energy plants. However, Trump decided not to restart the conflict before the U.S. midterms on November 3.

The strikes would have been more intense than those carried out by the U.S. and Israel in February.

The report says it was unclear if the U.S. would have joined the strikes. However, a source tells the newspaper that it was “not an unreasonable scenario” for them to be restarted in the coming weeks.

One source says that Israel has prepared a new bank of targets that includes civilian infrastructure sites that have not been hit in the past.