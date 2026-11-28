Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the parliamentary opposition the only obstacle to holding a referendum on a new constitution and reaching a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, according to Public Television of Armenia.

According to Pashinyan, a peace agreement with Azerbaijan is impossible without amending Armenia's constitution, and the opposition is currently standing in the way.

"Today, the parliamentary opposition is the final obstacle on our path to peace. They must vote in favor of holding the referendum",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the opposition in the Armenian parliament would support the constitutional referendum and vote for it, stressing that it is essential for Armenia to become an institutional state.

A draft of Armenia's new constitution was published on November 23, 2026. It omits any reference to the 1990 Declaration of Independence, which contained territorial claims against Azerbaijan.