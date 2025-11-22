'Roadmap from Baku to Belem' presented at COP30

Brazil's city of Belém hosted the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) on November 10-22, and the Leaders’ Summit took place on November 6-7, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Azerbaijan was represented at the Leaders’ Summit by a delegation headed by the Chair of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova. The Speaker delivered a statement on behalf of Azerbaijan and held a number of bilateral meetings with heads of various countries.

On the official opening day of COP30, the presidency of the Conference of the Parties was transferred from Azerbaijan to Brazil. The President’s Special Representative on Climate Issues and COP29 President, Mukhtar Babayev, presented information on the results achieved at COP29 held in Baku last year, as well as on the activities carried out by Azerbaijan during its presidency. He also held bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations.

During the conference, MFA representatives engaged in negotiations on draft decisions that were planned for adoption at the conclusion of the event. Azerbaijan was entrusted with leading negotiations and coordinating two key documents.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minister Mauricio Lyrio to conduct negotiations between Türkiye and Australia, an agreement was reached to award the right to host COP31 to Türkiye.

Furthermore, in line with the Baku Financial Goal adopted at COP29, Azerbaijan and Brazil prepared and presented at COP30 the “Roadmap from Baku to Belém,” aimed at increasing global climate finance to $1.3 trillion.

The Azerbaijani and Norwegian sides submitted their recommendations on possible draft decisions to the Brazilian Presidency of COP31, contributing to the adoption of the relevant documents.