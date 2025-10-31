Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia choosing convenient time for Russia-Arab summit

Moscow is selecting a time for the Russia-Arab summit that is most convenient for all participants, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"We are currently choosing a time that is most convenient for us and our friends," Sergey Vershinin said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Arab League Council Chairman, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, agreed during a telephone conversation that it would be best to postpone the Russia-Arab summit, which was scheduled for October 15.

According to the Kremlin, this decision was related to the beginning of the active phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to normalize the situation in the Gaza Strip.

