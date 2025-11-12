Russia's national football team draws with Peru

The Russian national football team drew 1-1 with Peru in a friendly match at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg yesterday.

Alexander Golovin opened the scoring for Russia in the 18th minute, while Alex Valera equalized for Peru in the 82nd.

This was Russia’s 22nd match since its suspension that counted toward the FIFA ranking. Over this period, the team has recorded 15 wins and seven draws. The matches against Qatar (1-1) and Egypt’s Olympic team (1-1, 1-2) in September 2023 were not included in the FIFA rankings.