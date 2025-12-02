Syria has no intention of giving up Golan Heights

The Syrian Foreign Ministry stated that negotiations with Israel do not entail giving up the Golan Heights. The ministry also thanked the countries that supported the "Syrian Golan Heights" resolution, which was adopted at the UN General Assembly.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry welcomed the adoption of the resolution and expressed gratitude to the countries that submitted and supported it.