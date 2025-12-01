Thai operator to manage Dombay's Amanauz hotel

Thai hotel operator Dusit International has been appointed to manage the large Amanauz Hotel in Dombay, Karachay-Cherkessia.

An agreement was signed between Dusit International, Primell Hotel Group, and the construction firm Semya. The contract spans 10 years and stipulates that Amanauz will join the Dusit Collection brand.

The Thai operator will manage the Dombay hotel, with Primell Hotel Group assisting in its launch. According to Semya, as cited by RBC Kavkaz, the new hotel in the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic is scheduled to open in 2029.