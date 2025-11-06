Trump discusses denuclearization with leaders of Russia and China

US President Donald Trump expressed his commitment to the reduction of nuclear arsenals, noting that he had engaged in discussions on this topic with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I've spoken to President Putin about it, I've spoken to President Xi about it. Everybody would like to spend all of that money on other things. Things that can benefit people now",

Donald Trump said.

According to Trump, denuclearization is possible.

"I think something like that could happen",

Trump added.

The US leader has not revealed the dates of the discussions regarding this topic with the leaders of Russia and China.