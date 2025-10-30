Trump promises to clarify if U.S. will conduct nuclear tests

U.S. President Donald Trump has declined to say if Washington will carry out explosive nuclear testing based on his decision.

"You'll find out very soon," Trump said.

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Trump’s remark about instructions to the Pentagon to start nuclear weapons testing required clarifications.

Ulyanov pointed out that other countries "don’t conduct explosive nuclear tests, which are banned under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty." According to him, Russia has recently tested nuclear delivery vehicles but not nuclear explosive devices.