Trump to sign sanctions bill against Russia under certain conditions - report

U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to sign a bill tightening sanctions against Russia as long as he retains ultimate decision-making authority over any such measures, Reuters reported citing a senior White House official.

"It's always been important to the White House and the president that there's a carve-out in the sanctions package that ensures the president has the ultimate decision-making authority on the sanctions," the official said.

He noted that Trump effectively endorsed the legislative initiative on Sunday evening.

The bill, which will slap duties on imports to the United States from the countries that buy oil, gas, uranium and other goods from Russia, was introduced by a bipartisan Senate group. The initiative also provides for secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners.