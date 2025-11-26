Türkiye's humanitarian policy in Palestine recognized with WHO Prize

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been awarded a World Health Organization (WHO) Europe Award in recognition of Türkiye's humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and its efforts in medically evacuating residents.

The award was presented during the 11th Medical Congress of the Turkic World in Ankara by the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge.

In his speech, Erdoğan criticized the international community for what he described as its tacit acceptance of the destruction of Gaza's infrastructure, including medical facilities, and the high number of civilian casualties. He expressed a hope for a future where the global community celebrates every life saved and every new life born.