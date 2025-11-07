Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish CB revokes licenses of popular payment systems

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Tourists planning or already vacationing in Türkiye have lost the ability to use the popular payment systems Pay Fix, Ininal, and Aypara. Their licenses were revoked by the country's Central Bank.

The Turkish Central Bank significantly limited the accessibility of tourists vacationing or planning a vacation in the country by revoking the licenses of several popular payment services - Pay Fix, Ininal, and Aypara. The relevant information was published today in the official government newspaper, Resmi Gazete.

"The licenses of Pay Fix, Ininal, and Aypara to provide electronic money and payment services were revoked. Following this decision, the companies' services have been suspended,”

- the Turkish Central Bank informed.

