Two soldiers injured in mine explosion in Armenia

Two Armenian servicemen were injured in a mine explosion near Vardenis, according to a statement from the country's Ministry of Defense.

According to a preliminary report, the soldiers had left their military unit without authorization. They reportedly went fishing at a nearby body of water and, upon returning through a mined area, stepped on a mine.

Armenia's Ministry of Defense confirmed that the soldiers received immediate medical attention and their injuries are not life-threatening. An official investigation into the incident has been launched.