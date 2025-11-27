Vestnik Kavkaza

Two soldiers injured in mine explosion in Armenia

Two soldiers injured in mine explosion in Armenia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Two Armenian servicemen were injured in a mine explosion near Vardenis, according to a statement from the country's Ministry of Defense.

According to a preliminary report, the soldiers had left their military unit without authorization. They reportedly went fishing at a nearby body of water and, upon returning through a mined area, stepped on a mine.

 

Armenia's Ministry of Defense confirmed that the soldiers received immediate medical attention and their injuries are not life-threatening. An official investigation into the incident has been launched.

375 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.