UN implements staff reductions amid budget constraints

Secretary-General António Guterres has announced strict cost-cutting measures including a 15.1% budget reduction and 18.8% staff reduction for 2026, addressing critical arrears exceeding $1.59 trillion from member nations.

On Monday, the UN chief presented next year's approved $3.24 billion budget on Monday, representing a $577 million decrease from current funding levels.

September financial reports identified the United States, China, Russia, and Mexico as primary contributors to the funding shortfall. Guterres also emphasized that the budget of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) would remain fully maintained. This decision is driven by the emergency situation in the Gaza Strip and the resulting critical humanitarian needs in the region.