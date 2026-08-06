US cites progress in Lebanon-Israel talks

The U.S. State Department said that both sides have made progress in negotiations between Lebanon and Israel on Thursday.

Talks in Rome at a technical and expert level have been productive, a State Department spokesman said, adding that the parties are "now significantly closer" to agreeing on what needs to be done to continue and expand the so-called pilot zones.

Israel has stationed troops in southern Lebanon and is taking action there against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

In earlier rounds of talks, the two neighbouring countries had agreed that in the pilot zones, the Lebanese Armed Forces - which are not a party to the conflict - would take control and disarm the militia, while the Israeli army would gradually withdraw from the area.