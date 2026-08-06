UN advocates for free navigation in Black and Azov Seas

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about growing risks to maritime security in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, warning that disruptions could have consequences for global food supplies.
He urged all parties to ensure freedom of navigation in accordance with international law and to protect civilian ports and maritime infrastructure.
"Guterres expressed concern that military escalation in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to the north, which connects to it, continues to threaten the global food supply," UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said.