Pashinyan outlines stance on EU and EAEU

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan detailed Yerevan's assessment of potential European integration alongside its continued membership in the EAEU.

Speaking at a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, he stated that it is impossible to submit the issue of Armenia joining the EU to the decision of the citizens of Armenia without first carrying out institutional preparatory work.

The PM emphasized that Yerevan understands that simultaneous membership in the EAEU and the EU is impossible. He noted that the very fact of adopting the law on Launching the process of Armenia's accession to the EU does not in itself mean that Armenia has the opportunity to become an EU member. Prior to that, it will also be necessary to obtain the status of a candidate country for accession to the EU. Only after that, Pashinyan said, could the issue be put to a national referendum.

He explained that without passing through these stages, holding a referendum on this issue would be devoid of substance and would mean that they expect Armenian citizens to answer a question that does not exist at this stage.

Turning to cooperation within the EAEU, the PM underscored that its development remains among the country's key foreign-policy and foreign-economic priorities.

"This approach will also be reflected in the program of the new Government, the leadership of which has been entrusted to me," Pashinyan said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the fundamental principle underpinning the EAEU - the free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor - are not being fully implemented.

"Certain restrictions and administrative measures continue to impede the full functioning of the common market, reducing the predictability of the business environment and the effectiveness of integration processes.," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian leader expressed his view that the EAEU should not become a space defined by restrictions.

Notably, ahead of the session, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Pashinyan held a brief informal conversation while walking to the podium for the official photo, and continued their discussion afterward on their way to the meeting hall. Their encounter in Cholpon-Ata marked the first face-to-face meeting between the two PMs since Pashinyan was reappointed to his post.