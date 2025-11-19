U.S. expands list of sanctions against Russia

The United States has imposed sanctions against five Russian citizens and seven companies allegedly associated with them under the pretext of combating cybercrime, according to relevant data on the website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The blacklist includes five Russian citizens. Moreover, seven companies associated with them based in Russia, the United Kingdom, Serbia, and Uzbekistan have been blacklisted.

Restrictive measures were jointly imposed by the U.S., UK, and Australia. The restrictions targeted the Russian internet hosting provider Media Land. Sanctions were also imposed against three of its subsidiaries.