Wang Yi to go on trip to Central Asia

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is embarking on a three-nation tour of Central Asia to hold a strategic dialogue, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Wang will visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan on November 19-22.

The FM will pay a visit to the respective countries at the invitation of their respective ministry officials: Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheenbek Kulubaev, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, and Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin.