Russia records 12,076 daily COVID cases

20 Feb. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 12,076 over the past day to 22,178,711, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A day earlier, 14,233 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 639 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 20% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 44 regions, while in 22 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 19 regions. A day earlier, 799 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,940 over the past day versus 2,547 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,401,430, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,412 over the past day versus 1,508 a day earlier, reaching 1,868,444.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,398 over the past day, reaching 21,513,207. A day earlier some 9,316 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 30 over the past day, reaching 395,689. A day earlier 36 COVID-19 deaths were registered.