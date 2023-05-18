Uzbek Foreign Minister to visit Moscow

18 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov will pay a working visit to Russia, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, during his stay in Moscow on May 21-22, the Uzbek minister will hold talks with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

The diplomats will consider all aspects of bilateral political cooperation based on strategic partnership and alliance, as well as topical issues of a trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian nature. The sides will also discuss the tasks related to the development of interstate dialogue in the current year.

Lavrov and Saidov will exchange views on the regional situation. It is also planned to discuss key integration processes in the Eurasian space.