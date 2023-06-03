Kazakhstan ready to increase oil supplies to Germany

3 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan can increase oil supplies to Germany through the 'Druzhba' pipeline, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Central Asia-EU summit held in Kyrgyzstan.

"Kazakhstan has already started to supply oil to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline. Since the beginning of this year, deliveries in the amount of 90,000 tons have already been realized. There is a potential to bring this figure to 1.2 million tons per year with the possibility of increasing it in the future," Tokayev said.

In addition, the president of Kazakhstan noted that since the beginning of this year, pumping of Kazakh oil along the Aktau-Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route with a volume of 1.5 million tons per year has begun.