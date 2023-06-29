Second Azerbaijani "Aframax" tanker commissioned

29 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another tanker of the "Aframax" type, acquired by the SA Maritime AFEZCO joint venture, established on a parity basis with the consent of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC and the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), was commissioned in Singapore.

The ship's name is "Karabakh". According to ASCO, the total carrying capacity of the tanker is about 115,000 tons.

The vessel will be operated by ASCO Ship Management AFEZCO, a subsidiary of the CJSC, registered in Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ).

SA Maritime AFEZCO initially acquired three Aframax type tankers as a result of market research. The first of them ("Shusha" ship) has already been commissioned. The work on commissioning the third ship ("Zangazur") is also under completion.

These tankers were purchased with the direct support of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The vessels will transport crude oil by order of SOCAR, as well as other customers.