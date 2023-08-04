Russian permanent mission to UN recalls Russia's role in global food security

4 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia will be ready to return to the grain deal if problems with the export of its products and fertilizers are resolved, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said in a speech at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Western countries need to focus on ensuring that Russian grain and fertilizers get to countries in need without hindrance. However, this is not included in the plans of our Western colleagues. If all the problems that we have publicly identified, including in this hall and that have arisen with the implementation of the Russia-UN Memorandum are eliminated, we will be ready to return to participation in the Black Sea Initiative," Polyansky said.

He noted that "Russia's share on the world wheat market is 20%, the share of Ukraine is less than 5%."