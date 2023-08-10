Baku service in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

10 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Service and combat activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories organized at high level, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

According to the ministry, one of the primary requirements set for the units is to maintain a high level of combat readiness and discipline, as well as to create a healthy moral-psychological atmosphere.

The ministry stressed that the current social and living conditions in military units create a basis for improving the theoretical and practical knowledge of the military personnel, conducting combat duty according to the requirements, and effective cultural leisure.

"The organization of the troops’ service in the units stationed in the liberated territories continues according to the daily routine. Theoretical and practical classes are conducted with servicemen, safety rules are delivered to the military personnel involved in combat duty, and the importance of high vigilance in positions is especially emphasized," the statement reads.

The professionalism of the Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel is complemented by the high level of moral-psychological training. In this regard, socio-political training classes are regularly held with servicemen, information about events taking place in Azerbaijan and the world is given, as well as attention is paid to the development of the military personnel's worldview.

