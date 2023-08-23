Baku and Tehran discuss security issues and military cooperation

23 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Defense Minister and the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces held phone talks yesterday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"On August 22, at the initiative of the Iranian side, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri," the statement reads.

The sides held a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the region and security issues. During the phone talks, the prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries were also discussed.