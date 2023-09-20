More than 90 combat positions of Armenia come under control of Azerbaijani army

20 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 90 combat positions of the Armenian armed forces units have come under the control of the Azerbaijani Army util the anti-terrorist activities were stopped, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"Seven combat vehicles, one tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were captured as trophies from the Armenian armed forces units," the ministry said.

Earlier, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said that six Ural branded military vehicles full of mortar shells and four mortars belonging to the units of the Armenian armed forces were seized as trophies by the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the activities.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.