Azerbaijan, Iran discuss anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh

20 Sep. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Iran discussed plans for the development of bilateral relations. Baku also informed Iran about the anti-terrorist activities carried out in Karabakh.

On Wednesday, the negotiations took place between members of the working group of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan on interparliamentary relations with Iran and the delegation of the Majlis of the Islamic Council of Iran.

Deputy Javanshir Pashazadeh told the Iranian delegation about the local anti-terrorist activities carried out in the Karabakh region. Baku attaches great importance to peace and stability in the region, he emphasized.

The parties also discussed the development of friendly relations and the importance of expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. There are prospects for expanding cooperation in economic, trade, logistics and other areas. The deputy pointed out that the peoples of the two countries have a similar history, religion, and culture.