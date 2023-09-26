Baku reveals new list of military equipment seized from Armenian illegal armed groups

26 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has presented the list of military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized by September 25, after the completion of local anti-terror measures carried out in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

According to the Azerbaijani defense ministry, nearly 800 small arms and grenade launchers, 42 artillery weapons and 165 air defense weapons were siezed.

In addition, 175,225 ammunition, 1,440 various maintenance equipment and related accessories, 81 optical and other devices, 22 armored vehicles , 75 automotive equipment and more than 20 trailers were confiscated.