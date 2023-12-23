Baku advises EU to focus on human rights violations in Europe

23 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan categorically rejects unfounded accusations of the European Union of detaining journalists and political activists, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said.

According to him, such unsubstantiated and prejudiced statements are viewed as an attempt to undermine the independence of the judiciary of Azerbaijan.

"Involvement in the course of the investigation is unacceptable, and interference in the judicial proceedings clashes with the principle of the rule of law, which is the fundamental principle of the legal state," Hajizada said.

The diplomat noted that the EU's indifference to violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms in Armenia, including cases of the deaths in prison of persons arrested as a result of political persecution, as well as oppression of politicians and their family members, are clear cut examples of double standards.

Instead of making such baseless accusations against Azerbaijan, Hajizada urged the EU to concentrate on the human rights violations in the EU member states.

"The EU is yet to properly investigate and adequately comment on the facts surrounding the death of 12 “yellow vest” protesters in France, the growth in the cases of bribery and corruption inside EU institutions, Islamophobia, and attacks on Muslims," Hajizada said.

He added that these unsubstantiated allegations jeopardize the prospects of Azerbaijan-EU cooperation.