SOCAR notes importance of creating Zangezur corridor

9 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

SOCAR President's Advisor Elchin Aghakishiyev commented on the issue that how the establishment of the Zangezur corridor could have impact on regional operations.

According to him, with the opening of the corridor, we will be able to compete with Georgia for international transportation on a regional scale and increase the volume of general operations in this area.

Aghakishiyev made this statement during a panel on logistics at the Drilling Caspian conference in Baku.