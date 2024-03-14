Europe advocates defense cooperation with Armenia

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution urging to strengthen the cooperation between the EU and Armenia in the field of security and defence while Armenia reconsiders its membership of the CSTO.
The resolution is also calling for consideration of Armenia’s candidacy for EU membership.
A total of 504 members of the European Parliament voted for the adoption of the resolution.
“If Armenia is interested in obtaining candidate status and continues on the path of sustainable reforms that strengthen its democracy, this could become the basis for a transformation phase in EU-Armenia relations,” the draft resolution reads.