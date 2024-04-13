One killed in cable car accident in Turkey's Antalya

13 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in the southern Turkish province of Antalya after a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.

Twenty-four cabins were stranded in the air at 5:23 p.m. (1423 GMT) on April 12. Sixteen hours later, more than 60 people were still stranded in the remaining nine cabins in the air, the ministry said. One hundred and twelve people had been rescued.

None of the people waiting to be rescued had critical injuries or were in poor health, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority chairman Okay Memis said, adding that they aimed to complete rescue work before sunset.

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, seven helicopters and more than 500 rescue workers were carrying out rescue efforts.