AGF Vice President meets with gymnasts heading to Paris Olympics

23 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vice President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov held a meeting with the gymnasts and delegation that will represent Azerbaijan in gymnastics at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, the AGF press service reported.

Hasanov enquired about the final preparations of the athletes and wished them success.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva also participated in the meeting.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the Paris Olympics by Zohra Aghamirova in rhythmic gymnastics, as well as the group exercise team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade and Darya Sorokina, as well as Seljan Mahsudova in trampoline gymnastics.

